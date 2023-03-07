Star Wars films from Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins have reportedly been shelved

The Star Wars production slate just got a little smaller. According to a report from Variety, a pair of upcoming Star Wars films from Marvel president Kevin Feige and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is no longer in development.

Despite these setbacks, Variety reports that production still continues on Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film and that he might even star in it. Waititi, the filmmaker behind Thor: Love and Thunder and Thor: Ragnarok, also directed several episodes of The Mandalorian.