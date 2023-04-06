Star Wars Celebration 2023: Stream schedule and how to watch

Star Wars Celebration is almost here, and while it is being streamed, not every part of the show will be available to watch online. Star Wars Celebration, which runs this year from April 7-10, rarely gets big streams for its conventions, keeping most of the festivities and big announcements to the in-person event instead. Thankfully, there are at least a few panels that Lucasfilm has announced fans can watch online to keep up with what’s next for the Star Wars universe.

To help get you ready for this year’s Celebration, here’s the full schedule of streams, and how to watch them:

How to stream Star Wars Celebration 2023

The stream for Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London will be hosted on the Star Wars website and on the official Star Wars YouTube channel. According to the official announcement post, this will be the only official stream available and will run all four days.

What Star Wars Celebration panels will be streamed?

This part isn’t quite clear yet. According to the Star Wars website, it seems like there will be one continuous stream that swaps to different panels throughout the day, but you won’t be able to decide for yourself which panels you’d like to watch. It doesn’t appear that Lucasfilm has released an official schedule yet, so you’ll need to check into the stream throughout the weekend to see what’s on at any given time. To help give you a clue about what could be up next on the schedule, the Star Wars Celebration website does have a full schedule.

When does the Star Wars Celebration stream start?

Here are the approximate start times for Star Wars Celebration Live’s streaming from the convention. Note that the first stream on Friday starts after the keynote Lucasfilm Studio Showcase happens at Star Wars Celebration: