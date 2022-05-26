Star Wars Celebration 2022: news from Disney’s big event

Disney is hosting Star Wars Celebration, its big Star Wars conference, and there have already been a lot of notable announcements from the show. The Mandalorian will be returning to Disney Plus in February. Andor, starring Diego Luna, hits the streaming service in August. And did you hear about the new Star Wars show starring Jude Law?

The company is also sharing updates about some other big Lucasfilm franchises, including an early image from the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

