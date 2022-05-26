Star Wars Celebration 2022 livestream: How to watch and when it starts

After a two-year delay, Star Wars Celebration returns on Thursday. The 2022 iteration of Lucasfilm’s fan event will offer a peek at projects coming to our galaxy in the near future — like Disney Plus series Andor and Ahsoka — and those that are still far, far away, like season 3 of The Mandalorian. Star Wars video game fans may also get a peek at in-development projects, like the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but none of that is guaranteed. There’s no dedicated games panel, and much of what Lucasfilm and its partners plan to reveal at Star Wars Celebration is still a mystery.

The good news is that you can watch the action (some of it, anyway) without having to physically attend Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, California. This year’s Celebration will stream some panels on YouTube and on the official Star Wars website, starting on May 26 and running through May 29.

Here are some of the highlights to watch out for:

Thursday, May 26

Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase — 11 a.m. PDT – 12:30 p.m. PDT

Star Wars Celebration promises a “must-see showcase” that will include appearances from “Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many Star Wars adventures coming soon, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian.”

If there’s any chance of seeing something new from the above-mentioned series, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, or Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars film, it’s here. Note that the official Star Wars Celebration 2022 YouTube livestream doesn’t start until after the Lucasfilm studio showcase ends.

Friday, May 27

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th anniversary celebration — 2 p.m. PDT – 3 p.m. PDT

Saturday, May 28

Mando+: A conversation with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni — 11 a.m. PDT – 12:00 p.m. PDT

The Mandalorian series creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni head to Star Wars Celebration 2022 “with special guests for a look back and a look ahead at what’s to come.”

Tales of the Jedi — 2:30 p.m. PDT – 3:30 p.m. PDT

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is a new animated anthology series of shorts. Dave Filoni will be here too to talk about the series with author and Nerdist editor Amy Ratcliffe.

Sunday, May 29

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 — 11 a.m. PDT – 12 p.m. PDT

Star Wars: The Bad Batch executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer and head writer Jen Corbett, story editor Matt Michnovetz, actors Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang head to Celebration to discuss the first season of the animated series and tease “exciting hints of what’s to come in season two.”

A look back at Star Wars: Visions — 12:30 p.m. PDT – 1:30 p.m. PDT

Lucasfilm and Qubic Pictures will discuss the development and success of Star Wars: Visions, the anime anthology series that debuted on Disney Plus in 2021. While the panel doesn’t promise a look at future episodes of Visions, there have been plenty of rumors about a season 2 coming in 2022.

The full Star Wars Celebration 2022 panel schedule is available at the official website.