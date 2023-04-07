Star Wars: Ahsoka starts streaming in August 2023

There’s going to be more Star Wars this summer. Lucasfilm confirmed today that the next live-action spinoff to hit Disney Plus will be Ahsoka, which will start streaming on Disney Plus in August 2023. The announcement was made during a panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023. We also got a first look at the show via a teaser trailer.
And, since this is Disney, Ahsoka is just one of many series in the works. As part of the panel today, the company also confirmed that another spinoff, The Acolyte — which stars Amandla Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lee Jung-jae — will debut on Disney Plus in 2024.