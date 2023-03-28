‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ season 2 premieres June 15th

You now know when you can continue following the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike. Paramount+ has revealed that the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere June 15th, with new episodes appearing each Thursday. While the streaming service isn’t saying much about the plot apart from a Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover, it’s promising a 10-episode run and has already renewed the show for a third season.

Animation fans in the US, meanwhile, can expect Lower Decks season four in August and a fifth season in the pipeline. The new episodes have the crew of the USS Ceritos dodging “malevolent computers,” getting trapped in caves and running into aliens from across the galaxy.

The second season of kids’ animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is now slated to debut this winter. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery was already poised to arrive in early 2024.

The two confirmed renewals aren’t surprising. While Paramount+ is now popular for more than Star Trek, the sci-fi franchise remain one of the service’s main attractions. Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks in particular have enjoyed a strong reception. With Picard winding down this April, the remaining productions will have to carry extra weight.