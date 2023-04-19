‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ first season 2 trailer promises Klingons and Kirk

Star Trek: Picard heads out to pasture when the series finale airs this week. We live in an age of shared universes, however, so another Trek is coming quicker than you can say raktajino (Klingon coffee). The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on June 15th, and Paramount+ has finally dropped a real trailer.

We’ve known the , but there was no trailer until now, which is an odd choice considering the show starts in less than two months. Still, the footage gives a fairly in-depth look at what the Enterprise will be up to in June, and there is a lot for fans to get excited about. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the return of regular-looking Klingons, so it looks like the vaguely off-putting redesign featured in Star Trek: Discovery is over and done with.

There is also plenty of Captain Kirk, as played by newcomer Paul Wesley. Kirk appeared twice during the first season and was heavily involved in the season finale. Remember, Strange New Worlds is a prequel that chronicles the adventures of the Enterprise before Captain Kirk, so this is a younger version of the character.

The show also features younger versions of other legacy characters like Spock and Uhura, along with minor characters from the original 1960s Star Trek, such as Nurse Chapel and Dr. M’benga. Strange New Worlds strives to captures the feel of older Trek shows, with a return to the episodic formula that made the franchise such a hit in the first place.

This has been a big couple of weeks for Trek-related announcements. Yesterday saw the official announcement of a and last month Paramount+ set at Starfleet Academy. Strange New Worlds has also already been renewed for a third season. In other words, the franchise is, uh, prospering.