Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer: Q, the Borg, and Whoopi all return

Star Trek: Picard season 1 ultimately divided our big Star Trek fans — and if you’re still hoping to catch up, we won’t spoil the big revelations of its ending. But since it was designed as a miniseries, not an ongoing relaunch of The Next Generation, there was a sense of finality to where things ended in Picard’s “last mission.” But Patrick Stewart returned to the role of Jean-Luc after nearly 20 years, and … you don’t just let him walk away. So now we have season 2, and a trailer that’s going for scope.

Star Trek: Picard season 2, which premieres on Paramount Plus in March, not only brings Stewart back for another around of intergalactic sleuthing, but wrangles talent from Next Generation in a way that I wish I could say I wasn’t totally susceptible to, but unfortunately, Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan talking about Earl Grey tea does it for me. On top of that, John de Lancie returns as the dimensional interloper Q, and the top half of Annie Wersching will revive the Borg Queen, previously played by Alice Krige in Star Trek: First Contact. The season will also see Brent Spiner and Jeri Ryan back as Data and Seven of Nine, respectively, as well as most of the new cast members who made up Picard’s crew in season 1.

The trailer checks all the Trek boxes: time travel, Borg assimilation, philosophical conversation aboard starships, and the necessary amount of explosions for a show trying to appeal to a broad audience. We can forgive.

But as far as the story goes, season 2 remains shrouded in mystery. Here’s what Paramount Plus is willing to say:

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on March 3.