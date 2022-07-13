‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ returns for its third season on August 25th

If you’re missing your weekly dose of since the first season of , you won’t have to wait much longer for another fix. Animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks on August 25th.
The third season has 10 episodes, with a new one arriving every Thursday. Paramount+ is promising a “shocking resolution” for the cliffhanger that . The crew of the USS Cerritos will be tested “in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine,” which may or may not have something to do with the consequences of .
The imminent return of Lower Decks should come as good news for its fans. Trekkers who prefer the live-action shows will need to remain patient, though, as the likes of and aren’t expected to return until 2023.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.