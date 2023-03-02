Star Trek: Discovery’s upcoming fifth season will be its final voyage

Star Trek: Discovery both carved out a foothold for the franchise in the streaming space and gave people a compelling reason to sign up for Paramount Plus back when it was still CBS All Access. But with its upcoming fifth season, the series will be coming to an end.

This evening, CBS Studios announced that Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth season, due out sometime in “early 2024,” will be its final one and that the show’s cast and crew are gearing up for a year of “celebrations and appearances at key events in markets around the world” in the build-up to the season’s premiere. In a statement about bittersweet news, executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise expressed their gratitude to Discovery’s fans and said that it’s been “an immense honor and privilege to help bring Star Trek: Discovery to the world.”

“The Trek universe means so much to so many — including us — and we couldn’t be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation,” Kurtzman and Paradise said. “If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we’d have made Gene Roddenberry very proud.”