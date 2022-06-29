Star Ocean: The Divine Force release date revealed in new trailer

Square Enix released a new trailer for Star Ocean: The Divine Force on Wednesday, showing off new gameplay of the upcoming sci-fi action-RPG and announcing the game’s release date of Oct. 27.

The first mainline entry in the Star Ocean franchise since 2016’s Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, Star Ocean: The Divine Force will blend science-fiction and fantasy while featuring a dual-protagonist system, allowing players to play as both Raymond, a greatsword-wielding spaceship captain, and Laeticia, the princess-knight of the kingdom of Aucerius on the underdeveloped planet of Aster IV. Other playable characters include Albraid, Laeticia’s righthand man and fellow knight, and Elena, Raymond’s first mate and a “hybrid weapon” wielder.

In addition to the game’s release date trailer, Square Enix released a second video detailing Star Ocean: The Divine Force’s combat system and cast of characters.

Yoshiharu Gotanda, president of tri-Ace, is credited with co-writing Star Ocean: The Divine Force alongside authors Satoshi Wagahara (The Devil is a Part-Timer!) and Shunsuke Sarai (Dog & Scissors). Veteran composer Motoi Sakuraba is doing the music, while Akira “Akiman” Yasuda is handling character design.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Square Enix and tri-Ace’s new role-playing game will arrive during a busy time for fans of action-based Japanese role-playing games, with Square Enix’s Forspoken and Nier: Automata for Nintendo Switch also coming in October, and the recently announced life-sim farming game Harvestella dropping in November. Square Enix also has a new Dragon Quest spinoff arriving in December and the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 remaster slated for sometime this winter.