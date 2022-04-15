Star Fox Adventures’ Krystal, and her voice actor, come to Half-Life 2

Over four years ago, developer Gagnetar created a mod for Half-Life 2 that brought in Krystal from the Star Fox series. Seeing Krystal walk around in a Half-Life game is impressive all by itself, but Gagnetar has now taken his commitment to the character one step further. On Thursday, he shared an update that adds original voice lines recorded by Krystal’s voice actor, Estelle Ellis, to the mod.

The mod replaces Half-Life 2’s Alyx Vance with Krystal. Gagnetar posted a video showing an early version of the mod along with commentary. In the video, Ellis’ British accent rings through the corridors and blends perfectly into the game. The demo video takes place in Kleiner’s Lab, and shows Krystal trying out the teleporter. In Half-Life, Eli is Alyx’s father. So Gagnetar edited out the dialogue lines where the two would refer to each other as father and daughter.

Ellis was the original voice actor behind Krystal when the character debuted in 2002’s Star Fox Adventures. “I’ve been talking with [Ellis] off and on for years now, decided to just get her a decent microphone and we worked from there,” Gagnetar said in replies to YouTube comments.

The mod is still a work in progress — some lines still haven’t been recorded, and Gagnetar noted in the comments that he plans to try and set up a different character model for the character. (This version of her has very jiggly boobs.) As for a release date, a post on a Krystal fan site said that Gagnetar plans to release the mod on Sept. 23 — the 20th anniversary of Star Fox Adventures’ debut.