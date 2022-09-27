Stage Manager isn’t just for M1 iPads anymore

Stage Manager is coming to some older iPad Pros. | Photo by Brennan King / The The Hamden Journal

In a major turnaround, Apple is bringing Stage Manager, one of iPadOS’s signature new features, to more iPads. Stage Manager, a new multitasking system, was previously set to be available only on iPads with M1 chips. Now, however, the feature will also be coming to third- and fourth-generation iPad Pros (which have the A12X Bionic and A12Z Bionic chips, respectively), according to a statement shared with Engadget.

Unfortunately, Apple is also delaying one aspect of Stage Manager, and it’s one that will remain exclusive to iPads with M1 chips. Support for using Stage Manager with external displays won’t be available until a software update coming later this year.

Here’s Apple’s full statement, from Engadget:

We introduced Stage Manager…

