Squid Game creator confirms season 2 is currently in the ‘planning process’

Netflix on Monday officially confirmed it will air a second season of Squid Game. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made the announcement in a letter to fans of the dystopic survival drama.

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.

There is no release date just yet.

Hwang had previously confirmed, at a Nov. 9 Los Angeles event honoring the show’s first season, that he was in the planning process for the second season of the series.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!,” Hwang told the Associated Press. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Hwang also confirmed that Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist of the first season of Squid Game played by Lee Jung-jae, would make a return in season two of the series. “I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back,” Hwang told the Associated Press while standing beside Lee. “He will do something for the world.”

The Korean survival drama Squid Game premiered on Netflix back in September and quickly became the service’s most popular original series, holding the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows and movies for four consecutive weeks. In response to the show’s surge in popularity, Netflix made three movies directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk available to stream in the US last week.

