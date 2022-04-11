Square’s new iPad stand can take payments without a separate reader

Square’s newest version of its popular Square Stand payment terminal has a payments reader built right in, the company announced on Monday. The stand lets businesses slot in an iPad so it can be used as a point-of-sale device, but the previous version needed a separate reader to accept payments from a card or phone.

The new version has its card slot and contactless payments reader right next to the display, and like the previous version of the stand (which was introduced in 2013), the device is designed to spin so that you can access those payment options when it comes time to pay.

Square, a subsidiary of Block, also says the stand has new software. “New software for Square Stand creates a faster, more transparent checkout process that includes an order summary screen and illuminated payment icons on the face of the device to guide customer transactions and speed up purchases,” the company said in a press release. “These additions provide sellers and shoppers with the benefits of a customer display without the need for a second screen.”

The new Square Stand is available to purchase now for $149. However, it’s not compatible with every iPad on the market. It only works with 2021, 2020, and 2019 base-level iPads with a 10.2-inch screen, the 2019 iPad Air (which does not have the design introduced with the 2020 iPad Air), and the now-old 10.5-inch iPad Pro.