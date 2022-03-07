Square Enix’s PS5 exclusive ‘Forspoken’ is delayed to October 11th

Square Enix has delayed Forspoken. The upcoming action role-playing game from Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions was previously scheduled to release on May 24th. It will instead come out on October 11th, the studio announced on Monday.

“Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us,” Luminous Productions said. “To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall.”

We last saw Forspoken at a hands-off briefing Square Enix held at the end of last year. Forspoken stars Frey, a New York City native who’s transported to the fantastical land of Athia. Voiced by actor Ella Balinsk, Frey must save the world from corruption while trying to find a way home. Square will release Forspoken on PlayStation 5 and PC.