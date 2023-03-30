Spy x Family season 2 release date, plot, and movie news

Spy x Family and the rest of Forger family are coming back for plenty more adventures this year. The popular action comedy from Wit Studio and CloverWorks has been renewed for a second season and will be getting an original movie.

Spy x Family is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuya Endo. The series follows a three people pretending to be a family even as they protect their own bizarre secrets. The father, Loid, is a secret agent; The mother, Yor, is an assassin; And the daughter, Anya, is a telepath. The series follows the “Forgers” as they each juggle maintaining their secret identities and jobs with home life.

It’s an adorable series with plenty of characters to love — The Hamden Journal listed it as one of our top anime from 2022. If you’re following the show, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about it.

Will there be a Spy x Family season 2?

Spy x Family was renewed for a second season in December. At the same time, the official Spy x Family Twitter also confirmed a movie would be coming out.

When is Spy x Family season 2 coming out?

Season 2 of Spy x Family will premiere in October 2023.

What will season 2 cover?

The second season is currently confirmed to cover the Cruise Adventure Arc. In this story, Yor, also known as Thorn Princess, accepts a job to protect a client and the client’s son from a group of assassins aboard a cruise ship called the Princess Lorelai. The problem is that Loid and Anya also won tickets to ride the same ship, so Yor must protect her client and conceal her true identity at the same time.

Where can I stream Spy x Family?

Season 1 of Spy x Family is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Wit Studio has not confirmed where the second season will be available to stream.

What is the Spy x Family movie?

In addition to Spy x Family season 2, the series is also getting a new movie called Spy x Family Code: White and it will be released on December 22, 2023. We don’t know many details about the movie yet, but the official Spy x Family account has teased it with dramatic key art of Loid, Anya, Yor, and their family dog, Bond.