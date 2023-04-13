Spotify’s latest publishing tool can swiftly turn broadcasts into podcasts

Turning a radio show or any other live broadcast into a podcast isn’t quite as simple as uploading the exact same file somewhere else. Downloading an episode from a radio platform, yanking ads, dropping in ad markers, making other edits and uploading it as a podcast typically takes up to an hour, said. To take some of the sting out of that process, the company has released a tool that can automatically create podcast episodes from existing broadcasts.

Spotify is using tech from Whooshkaa, a company , to power the tool. Users of , Spotify’s podcasting platform for businesses, will have access to it. Several publishers are already using Megaphone to convert radio broadcasts into podcasts, including Fox News Audio. The tech can identify existing ad marker locations, and publishers can replace or reposition them before the podcast episode goes live.

According to data from Pew Research that Spotify cited , Gen Z folks prefer to get news through digital mediums, such as podcasts. As such, radio publishers could use this kind of tech to reach new audiences without adding too much more to their workload. Spotify says more than half of Gen Z and millennials in the US use the platform, while it has more than 500 million users globally.

For consumers, the tool will likely bring an even wider selection of podcasts to Spotify. It could give YouTubers and Twitch streamers who host live podcasts an easy way to make their discussions available on Spotify too.