Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped is a music-focused personality test

It’s that time of year again. Streaming services are eager to tell you which artists, songs and albums you listened to the most in 2022. While a few have already rolled out their bits of annual nostalgia, Spotify’s 2022 installment of Wrapped debuts today. The company likes to put a new spin on its personalized top lists each year and this one is no different. A new feature called Your Listening Personality offers some insight into what the music you stream says about your taste. Wrapped determines which of 16 Listening Personality types fits you best including The Replayer, The Specialist, The Adventurer and The Fanclubber.

Of course, Wrapped will also chronicle your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and tally your total minutes listened. An Audio Day feature can also tell you how your musical preferences change during the course of a day in an interactive story format. Artist Messages return from 2021 with over 40,000 acts recording thank you videos for top listeners. These clips are followed by your most listened to song from each artist this year too. Spotify has added the ability to purchase merch and see upcoming events through the Wrapped hub as well.

Spotify

As your social channels will indicate today, Spotify users love to share their Wrapped stats. This year, the company has added the ability to share cards via Instagram DMs, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Line. What’s more, there’s a Snapchat lens for sharing that Listening Personality, Wrapped Bitmoji and themed GIFs on GIPHY. Since Spotify made its debut on Roblox earlier this year, you can expect Wrapped to show up there too with quests, games, digital merch and plenty of opportunities for photos.

In addition to the personalized Wrapped experience, Spotify has also revealed its top artists, songs, albums and podcasts for 2022. Bad Bunny is the most popular globally with “As It Was” by Harry Styles and Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny taking the top spots for songs and albums respectively. In the US, Drake edged out Taylor Swift but both the most popular song and album remain the same from the global charts. In terms of podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience finishes the year number one again, with another Spotify exclusive — Call Her Daddy — slotted in second on both the global and US charts.