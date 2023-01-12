Spotify will host its next Stream On event on March 8th

has revealed when it will run the next edition of its Stream On event. The presentation, which is largely aimed at creators, will take place on March 8th at 1PM ET.

The company started running Stream On events in 2021 to showcase product updates, tools for creatives and exclusive podcasts. You can expect more of the same this time around, with Spotify pledging to show how it’s “unlocking new possibilities for more creators than ever before.” It will reveal tools and initiatives designed to help creators be seen by new audiences, build a community and achieve success across music, podcasts, audiobooks and other audio formats (though Spotify has its live audio efforts).

Here’s hoping we finally get more details about the long-overdue CD-quality music streaming option. The company announced Spotify HiFi at the first Stream On showcase nearly two years ago and told us in early 2022 that the offering was still in the works.

Spotify doesn’t run a ton of public events and it’s always intriguing to learn about what the company has in the pipeline — especially when it comes to features that impact the consumer side of the platform. You’ll be able to watch the upcoming edition of Stream On live on Spotify’s and .