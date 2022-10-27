Spotify pulls audiobook purchases from iOS app after Apple blocks updates

An update for Spotify’s iOS app released Thursday had a big change for its audiobooks vertical — and not for the better. The app no longer indicates how you can buy any of the audiobooks in its store, posing a major roadblock for its new business.

Now when you go to make a purchase, the app displays a mostly empty screen saying, “Want to listen? You can’t buy audiobooks in the app. We know, it’s not ideal.” There’s no indication of where you might be able to buy the book.

The update follows a statement from Spotify on Tuesday in which the audio streamer accused Apple of “choking competition” with its app rules for audiobook purchasing. It is worth noting that Apple also sells individual audiobooks through its Books app, which can be purchased in-app.

When Spotify’s audiobooks feature launched a month ago, users could not buy titles directly in the app, but they could tap a button that would email them a link to purchase the book on the web. Once the purchase was made, the title would become available for listening in the app. Now, users have to go to Spotify’s audiobooks hub in a web browser or through the desktop app in order to make a purchase.

At issue seems to be Apple’s rules around in-app purchases. Apple requires that basically all digital purchases, like audiobooks, run through its own checkout system and give the company a 30 percent cut. That means Spotify would either have to eat the fee or raise prices — either of which would make it challenging to compete with Apple’s own Apple Books store, which isn’t subject to the same cut.

It seems as though Spotify’s initial purchase flow — where the app told you a book was for sale and would email you a link to buy it on the web — wasn’t fully in line with Apple’s strict rules. Spotify said this week that Apple rejected two proposed fixes before it finally allowed through this new interface for audiobooks. The Spotify app is usually updated weekly; this is its first update in over a month.

Apple has very gently loosened its rules, allowing select apps to link to the web in certain circumstances. Spotify, for instance, could use an external link to direct users to sign up for a premium account subscription. That exception, apparently, does not extend to buying audiobooks. The The Hamden Journal has reached out to Apple for comment.