Spotify is still working on HiFi streaming, but won’t say when it’s coming

Almost a year ago, Spotify plans to roll out a higher tier of its streaming service with CD-quality music in some markets in 2021. However, Spotify HiFi is still not available and there’s no indication as to when it will actually arrive.

“We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet,” a Spotify moderator on the Community forums. “We will of course update you here when we can.”

The Hamden Journal has contacted Spotify for more details.

Back in 2017, Spotify tested CD-quality audio by offering some users in the US access to lossless music for an extra $7.50 per month. Since then, other prominent music streaming services have embraced lossless streaming, with Apple Music joining the likes of and . French HD streaming service Qobuz in the US in 2019.

Spotify hasn’t said how much HiFi will cost when the service rolls out more broadly, but competitors may force its hand into offering lossless music streaming at no extra cost. , and have all rolled CD-quality audio into their standard plans over the last year.

Other details about Spotify HiFi beyond pricing and availability remain unclear. However, the company has confirmed the service will work with Spotify Connect-enabled speakers.