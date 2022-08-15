Spotify is offering three months free to new Premium subscribers

Spotify is offering three free months of service for new Spotify Premium users. The three-month offer is available for new individual and student subscribers, while new Spotify Duo and family subscribers can receive one free month. The offer isn’t available to former Premium members, but Spotify is giving those who canceled before July 15th a chance to revamp their subscription at a steep discount, receiving their first three months for $9.99.

The new offer is valid for users until Sunday, September 11th. After the three-month trial is over, subscribers who took advantage of the deal will be charged regular price for the subscription. Those interested can sign up at Spotify.com/Premium.

This latest deal could help Spotify continue to see a boost to its growing subscriber numbers as the company slows hiring amid concerns about the economy. The count increased to 188 million during the company’s second quarter from the 182 million subscribers Spotify reported in Q1 — with the platform’s overall user count increasing to 433 million from the 422 million it reported in Q1.

Spotify has also been adding some new features recently. The company now gives its paid subscribers a separate play and shuffle button. The company also began introducing a redesign that helps separate podcasts and music. There’s still no sign of Spotify HiFi, though.