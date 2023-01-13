Spotify is down – The The Hamden Journal

It’s Friday night in the US, and the music is not playing on Spotify for many people. Users report streams suddenly stopped, and for people who’ve logged out, some say they can’t log in again.

The outage has garnered over 30,000 reports on DownDetector.com, starting just before 8PM ET and rising sharply since then. A status page for the company’s web API indicates a “minor” partial outage affecting only the player itself, which is consistent with what we’re seeing — but that’s also the most important part of Spotify.

The Spotify Status Twitter account has acknowledged the issues, tweeting, “we’re looking into it,” but there’s no indication yet about what may have caused the problem or when services will be restored.

The last time we noted this kind of service-wide outage for Spotify, a Google Cloud problem was the culprit, but so far, there’s no indication of a larger cloud or routing issue that might also impact other services.