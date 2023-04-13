Spotify enables app widget for iOS 16 home and lock screens on iPhone

The new version of Spotify now supports iOS 16 widgets, so you can have a swift way to get to your music from your iPhone or iPad’s Lock Screen or display album art of your recently played music right on your homescreen. Prior to the new version 8.8.26 update, Spotify support for iOS system integrations was almost nonexistent — save for crucial bare-bones support for things like Now Playing so iPhone listeners can have quick access to music controls.

Spotify is a bit late in the game to support iOS widgets in the home and lock screens. We mentioned the customizable iOS 16 lock screen as one of Apple’s greatest successes of last year (yes, you’re right, Android had it before), and competing music apps like Tidal already supported the iOS widgets, including large and small ones that can show your “daily discovery” and more.