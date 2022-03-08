Spotify and Discord are down

If you can’t connect to Spotify or Discord, then no, it’s not just you or your internet connection. Both services have acknowledged they’re having problems within the last hour or so, however, this time the culprit doesn’t appear to be any kind of massive DNS or Amazon Web Services (AWS) problem. Sure, Apple’s event servers are still operational, and we haven’t lost access to security cameras or robot vacuums, but the coincidence is still unusual.

According to Discord, after restarting its streaming service to fix one problem, a new issue caused a failure of its API, and as of about 30 minutes ago, they were still investigating. The Spotify Status account tweeted that “we’re looking into it,” but didn’t offer any other details about what’s going on.

That won’t make things easier if you’re trying to listen to some music or quickly chat with friends, but engineers are working on the issues and hope to have both Spotify and Discord back online soon. We’ll update this post whenever more information is available.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022