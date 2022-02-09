‘Splatoon 3’ will hit Switch this summer

The release date for Splatoon 3 is clarifying with each new Nintendo Direct, and the game is now slated to hit Switch this summer. Previously, all we had was “2022,” so this is a nice little update.
To accompany the tighter release window, Nintendo confirmed Splatoon 3 will have the cooperative Salmon Run mode popularized by Splatoon 2. Traditionally, Salmon Run supports one to four players in a group effort to collect Power Eggs by splatting hordes of enemies. This time around, teams of inklings will face off against a chunky salmon with a mohawk, cross-body chains, and the scream of a tiny, synthesized Godzilla.
All together, the new old mode is called Splatoon 3 Salmon Run Next Wave, presented in a variety of typefaces and colors.
