Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct: How to watch and when it starts

Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September, but ahead of the competitive ink-’em-up game’s release, a new Nintendo Direct will offer a deep dive into what’s new in the world of Splatoon. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and promises roughly 30 minutes of information on Splatoon 3. You can watch it live here via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Splatoon 3 will include upgraded versions of many of the major features introduced in Splatoon 2, as well as the paint-and-swim gameplay that made the original an instant classic. In addition to various multiplayer modes, players can dive into the new story campaign — called Return of the Mammalians — and a new iteration of the co-op horde mode, Salmon Run. Most importantly, Splatoon 3 will add plenty of new ink-based weapons and fashion items for players to customize their squid kids before taking them into battle against each other or a legion of aquatic critters.

Later this month, Nintendo will release a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch. The Switch OLED model — complete with a bright yellow inky splotch — will cost $359.99, $10 more than the standard Nintendo Switch OLED model. Splatoon 3 is not included with the system.