Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct: Every announcement and news roundup

Splatoon 3 will bring a wealth of new content — in the form of new weapons, stages, battle techniques, fashionable accessories, and even a tabletop collectible card game — when the sequel comes to Nintendo Switch this September.

On Wednesday, in a new Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo offered a deep dive into the world of Splatoon 3, detailing what’s coming at launch and what’s expected over the next two years of post-release content. Here’s a rundown of everything new and confirmed for Splatoon 3 from that Nintendo Direct.

New Weapons

All previous weapon types from the previous Splatoon games will return for Splatoon 3, but there are at least two new additions: the bow-like Tri-Stinger that fires a spread shot of paint and can be charged up for a powerful shot and the Splatana Wiper, a windshield wiper-like sword that sends out waves of ink. It too can be charged up for a powerful slash.

There are also new special weapons, which can be earned mid-battle. These include the Tacticooler, a refrigerator full of stat-boosting beverages; the Wave Breaker, a sonic emitter that deals damage in a circular wave; and the Reefslider, a shark-shaped float that blows up and splatters ink everywhere. Tenta Missiles, Inkjet, Ink Storm, Ultra Stamp and Booyah Bomb from previous games also return.

New Stages

It wouldn’t be a competitive multiplayer game without new places to fight, and Splatoon 3 will add a host of new locations to the series: Scorch Gorge, Eeltail Alley, Mincemeat Metalworks, and Undertow Spillway. It will also bring back stages from previous games, including Museum d’Alfonsino, Hammerhead Bridge and Mahi-Mahi Resort. Nintendo promises 12 stages at launch, with more coming in free post-launch updates.

Customization

The fashionable Inklings and Octolings of the Splatlands will have plenty of fresh styles to wear in Splatoon 3. Retailers like Naut Couture, run by laidback nautilus Gnarly Eddy, a laid back nautilus, sell hats, masks, and glasses; Man o’ Wardrober, run by Jel la Fleur, sells tops, T-shirts, and jackets; and Mr. Coco’s Crush Station will get you into some new shoes, sandals, or slides. All that gear will come with perks, but a guy named Murch will let you swap in and out perks for gear items.

Players can also customize their win emotes, their Splashtag (a nameplate with backgrounds, titles, and badges), and an in-game locker that will be visible to other players online. Retailer Hotlantis will sell customization items, and fresh catalogs of stuff will be added every few months to the game.

Lobby features

Players can try out all of Splatoon 3’s new and returning weapons in the Test Range, or jump into a battle with (or against) a friend by checking in on their hologram. Players can also watch replays of battles with the Memory Players. Lobbies are also where players can customize their personal lockers or browse the lockers of friends.

Tableturf Battle, a collectible card game

This card-based battle game can be played in Splatoon 3’s lobby. There are 150 cards to collect in Splatoon 3, and players will build out a deck to battle others. Every player will be gifted an in-game starter deck.=

Free and “large-scale” paid DLC

Nintendo promises at least two years of post-launch support for Splatoon 3, with new gear, new weapons, new maps, and other additions. Nintendo also plans to add the X Battle and League Battle modes in future updates. X Battle is unlocked after attaining an extremely high rank in Splatoon 3’s Anarchy Battle — a competitive, objective-based ranked mode — and League Battle will let players compete every two hours in teams based on their Anarchy Battle results.

Splatfest is back

Hosted by the Deep Cut Trio of Frye, Shiver, and Big Man, the Splatfest multiplayer events will return, but with a three-team, three-theme twist. The first Splatoon 3 Splatfest will pit Team Rock, Team Paper, and Team Scissors against each other on Aug. 27.

Salmon Run returns… bigger than before

Splatoon’s take on Horde Mode, Salmon Run, lets four players team up to collect Power Eggs from enemies called Salmonids. Salmon Run will be available at anytime in Splatoon 3, and players will now face Boss Salmonids, including the new Slammin’ Lid and the Big Shot. Even bigger is Cohozuna, a new “King Salmonid super-giant Salmonid.”