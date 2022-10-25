Splatoon 3 might feel faster after the 1.2.0 update

Your Splatoon 3 multiplayer matches and Salmon Run jobs might feel a little bit faster after a big update coming soon. According to the patch notes, data will be transferred between players “about .05 seconds more quickly” than it was previously, which means you should see a reduction in how quickly a player is splatted after they’re damaged or how fast you pick up a golden egg in Salmon Run after first touching it.

The change is just one of many you can look forward to in version 1.2.0, which will be available Tuesday evening, according to Nintendo. The new version includes a huge number of improvements and updates across the board, including bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and some quality-of-life changes. The patch notes are extensive, and I recommend reading them for yourself if you want to get an idea of just how much will be addressed in this new version.