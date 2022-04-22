Splatoon 3 is coming to the Switch in September

Those squid kids finally have a release date. Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3 will hit the Nintendo Switch on September 9th. The colorful shooter was previously pegged to launch sometime this summer.

Like past entries in the series, Splatoon 3 is a four-on-four shooter that’s like a cross between paintball and Call of Duty where teams of humanoid creatures called Inklings and Octolings compete to paint a battlefield a particular color. The lack of violence and vibrant tone have helped differentiate the series from the glut of other competitive shooters. The new entry will introduce the typical new weapons and stages along with an improved co-op experience and what looks to be a much more in-depth single-player campaign.

With the recent delay of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to 2023, Splatoon 3 will likely be one of Nintendo’s biggest holiday releases. Nintendo also announced earlier this week that the sci-fi RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which had previously been planned for a September release, would now be coming on July 29th.