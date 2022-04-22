‘Splatoon 3’ hits Nintendo Switch on September 9th

Although the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has , Nintendo still has a bunch of major exclusives lined up for Switch this year. We now know exactly when will arrive, as has a release date of September 9th.

A new gameplay clip shows off a full round of the classic Turf War mode. It looks as slick, chaotic and colorful as ever. Two teams for four are tasked with covering as much of an arena in their squad’s paint color as possible. You can temporarily take out a rival Inkling or Octoling by splatting them.

Players will have a variety of weapons and special abilities in their tool belt. At one point, a player jumps into a mech that has a high rate of fire.

Splatoon 3 will also have a new single-player campaign as well as the co-op Salmon Run mode. The latest game in the series will cost $60.

Alongside the release date announcement, Nintendo revealed a new perk for . players can now snag the Octo Expansion DLC from 2018 at no extra cost. Expansion Pack members also to three more Sega Genesis games: Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball, Space Harrier II and Shining Force II.