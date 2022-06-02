Spider-Man Remastered arrives for PC this summer

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the upgraded version of Insomniac’s hit action game for PlayStation consoles, arrives for PC platforms on Aug. 12. The port comes courtesy of Nixxes Software, recently added to the “PlayStation family” in 2021. The announcement was made Thursday during Sony’s State of Play steaming presentation.

Released in 2018, the original Spider-Man game was praised for bringing new life to the web-slinger’s digital incarnation. The game featured outstanding traversal mechanics and a narrative that pulled players in. The Remastered version included, among other things, an entirely new version of Peter Parker’s face.

This isn’t Nixxes’ first rodeo, obviously. The studio has previously worked on Marvel’s Avengers, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.