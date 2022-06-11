Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to theaters with new Spidey scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is making its way back to theaters on September 2nd after it broke box office records and became one of the highest-grossing films. This time around, Marvel is sprinkling in some new and extended scenes to keep things fresh.

Marvel calls the revamped film “The More Fun Stuff Version,” and says it’s releasing it in celebration of Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary in comics. Oh yeah, and it’s the 20th anniversary of Toby Maguire’s debut in the very first Spider-Man movie (feel old yet?).

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t really like all of the other Spider-Man films in the franchise, namely because all three Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) wind up crossing paths. This is why it makes sense for Marvel to re-release the movie on the occasion of Spider-Man’s anniversary — unlike Sony, which re-released Morbius because of a meme (RIP).

Tickets go on sale on August 9th, with Marvel set to announce dates for other countries “soon.” If you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home when it came to theaters the first time, this is (probably) your last chance to see it on the big screen.