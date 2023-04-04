Across the Spider-The Hamden Journal’s new trailer finds Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) doing just fine in his home universe as he balances life between doing fine in school and dealing with friendly neighborhood villains like the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). As always, all Miles’ mother Rio (Luna Lauren Vélez) and father Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry) want is for their son to be happy and open up to them. But rather than telling his parents about his double life, whatever Miles is dealing with brings him face to face with his good friend Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) from another dimension, and this time around she shows up with an invitation to take Miles on an adventure.

Across the Spider-Verse’s first trailer implied that Miles’ journey from one reality to another would be marked by conflict with other Spider-people despite them all ostensibly being on the same team. But the newest spot makes it much more clear why Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) is going to end up leading the charge to catch Miles. Every big Spider-Man story’s been marked by tragic loss, and it seems very much like Miles may have to choose between saving a single person he loves, or saving the entire universe — a difficult decision that’s going to put him at odds with the film’s other webheads.