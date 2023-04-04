Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer: Miles vs. Spider-Man 2099

Sony Pictures Animation unveiled another trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, on Tuesday, and from the looks of it there’s a civil war brewing between the many, many spider-men and women (and horses) of the multiverse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set for release on June 2.

This new trailer fleshes out what we already know of the film’s premise thus far: Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of Earth-1610 who assumed the mantle of the wall-crawling arachnid-theme superhero in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is plucked from his universe by his best friend (and love interest) Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, and recruited to save the multiverse from an existential threat along with an army of other alternate universe Spider-folks.

Despite The Spot, the universe-hopping ne’er-do-well voiced by Jason Schwartzman, being the film’s ostensible main antagonist, the conflict at the heart of the film seems to be between Miles and Miguel O’Hara’s, aka Spider-Man 2099, respective approaches to dealing with the threat The Spot poses. More specifically: whether being a hero means making the “harsh yet necessary” choices others don’t have the will or power to.

However this conflict between Miles and Miguel shakes out, one thing is certain: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only the second act in a much larger story. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third installment in the Spider-Verse film series announced back in 2023 alongside Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (then titled “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)”), is slated to release on March 29, 2024.