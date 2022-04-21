Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date delayed to June 2023

Miles Morales, the heart and soul of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will come swinging back a little later than anticipated. Spider-Verse’s sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has been delayed and is now scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. The movie was originally slated to be released in October of this year. The news came through an update to Sony Pictures’ theatrical release calendar.

This is the second time the movie has been delayed. In November 2019, a visual teaser announced an April 2022 date. That then got pushed to October 2022.

The movie is the second of three movies in the Spider-Verse trilogy, and along with the date change, Sony announced that the movie has been retitled, dropping the phrase “Part One” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). At the moment, Sony has not yet moved the release date of the now untitled third Spider-Verse movie from March 29, 2024.

Across the Spider-Verse will continue the story of Miles Morales after the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Spider-Verse movies explore a multiverse filled with alternate worlds, each with their own Spider-Man. A teaser released in December 2021 showed Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) embarking on another far-flung interdimensional adventure, interrupted by Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099, who was voiced by Oscar Isaac in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.