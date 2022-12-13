Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets stunning multiversal trailer

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Oscar-winning 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was released on Tuesday. The second trailer for the film offers a new look at Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy’s latest misadventure across the multiverse, as well as a stunning first look at the dozens and dozens of new spider-people.

The trailer starts out with Miles getting a pep talk from his mom while both overlook New York, while a montage from the first movie shows Mile’s journey to that point. But after her brief speech, the trailer opens up into the full spider-verse giving us glimpses of hundreds of different Spider-People both fighting each other and some greater, unseen threat.

Initially set to premiere in April 2022, the film’s release was pushed back to October 2023 due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which is the first part of a two-part film titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and (Part Two), was again pushed back to June 2, 2023 and subsequently renamed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, while the upcoming third movie was re-named Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and is currently scheduled to release on March 29, 2024.