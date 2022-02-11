Spencer, Kimi, Netflix romcoms, and 12 new movies to watch at home

This weekend Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s psychological biopic drama starring Kristen Stewart as the late Diana, Princess of Wales, comes to Hulu right on the tail of its 2022 Oscar nomination for Best Actress. That’s not the only Oscar-nominated film to land on streaming, as the animated documentary Flee also comes to Hulu this week along with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s music documentary Summer of Soul, which also arrives on Disney Plus. There’s a ton to watch this weekend, including Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi starring Zoë Kravitz on HBO Max, Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s robot uprising comedy Bigbug on Netflix, a bunch of new romcoms on Netflix, and much, much more.

To help you get a handle on what’s new and available, here are all the new movies you can watch on streaming and VOD this weekend.

Spencer

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Photo: Neon

Pablo Larraín’s (Jackie) latest takes a different angle at a biopic of a woman in the public eye: instead of attempting to tell the story of her life, it focuses in on one horrible weekend. Kristen Stewart’s incredible performance as the near-mythic Princess Diana grounds the now larger-than-life figure with an incredibly human and raw portrayal. Seamlessly blending in horror aesthetics to heighten the anxiety-provoking atmosphere of a weekend getaway with the Royal Family, Larraín and Stewart both manage to evoke the feelings of being surrounded, being perceived at all times, and of standing out while also being completely ignored. From our review,

Stewart’s absolutely outstanding performance is what pulls together Diana’s lore and Larraín’s conception of her, creating a fleshed-out version of the princess that isn’t reliant on broad or showy instincts. Stewart folds in her body to actualize Diana’s nervousness, tips her head in a familiar way, and gets the princess’ voice pitch-perfect. But beyond that, her performance comes down to the eyes. Stewart’s eyes swing like switchblades through the grass. And each glance claims another victim, displaying either a kind of forlornness or a shyness, depending on the situation. It’s her eyes that jump her over the line of performance to a totally lived-in aura. There’s never a moment where it’s Kristen Stewart as Diana. She is Diana.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple; $4.99 on Vudu

Photo: Shane Mahood/Sony Pictures

Johannes Roberts takes the Resident Evil film franchise back to its roots with his 2021 reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Set in 1998, the film follows Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) hitchhiking back to her hometown of Raccoon City to visit her brother Chris (Robbie Amell) right as a series of bizarre and horrific incidents throws the town into chaos. Meanwhile, the members of the elite STARS Alpha Team journey to the remote Spencer Mansion due to reports of violence, only to discover a terror beyond their wildest imagination. From our review,

For all of its limitations and points of departure from the previous series, though, Raccoon City maintains that lineage of B-movies made with skill. Roberts presents familiar images in novel ways. He uses orange lighting to give his movie an eerie warmth. He stages one zombie attack in abstract flashes. A climactic monster mutation is memorably grotesque. Even a simple shot that seems designed to mimic a game’s first-person-shooter vantage cleverly replaces a weapon with an unadorned lighter. His style keeps the movie entertaining even as the story moves in circles: investigate zombies, run from zombies, look for other people investigating zombies, shoot zombies, repeat.

Flee

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: NEON

Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature, and Best International Feature Film for the 2022 Oscars, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated docudrama Flee follows Amin Nawabi, a man recounting the story of fleeing his home country of Afghanistan to Denmark as a child on the cusp of marrying his husband Kasper. As Noel Murray wrote in his piece on the best documentaries of 2021, “what really makes Flee so gripping is the contrast between the flat ‘everyman’ character design and the specificity of Amin’s story, which isn’t just about a kid running and hiding, but about someone who did all this while struggling with secrets he was afraid to share even with his loved ones.”

Kimi

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

Image: HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh’s latest HBO Max release is an intriguing tech thriller. Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz) works for a tech company that makes a Siri/Alexa-type virtual assistant, but with a human touch. While reviewing data, Angela hears what sounds like evidence of a crime. Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agoraphobic Angela leaves her apartment to try and get to the bottom of what she heard, as her bosses try to keep it all quiet. Rita Wilson and Jaime Camil also feature in the cast.

Bigbug

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s first feature film in nearly a decade is that classic genre: a robot uprising comedy. Set in 2050, Bigbug takes place in a future where it seems nearly all household tasks are performed by robots. The film follows a group of well-off people locked in their house by said robots while a malfunctioning AI attempts to take over the world outside.

Tall Girl 2

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Ava Michelle returns in the sequel to 2019’s Tall Girl as Jodi, a 16 and 6-foot-tall high school girl having risen to popularity among her peers following her inspiring homecoming dance speech. Having booked the lead role in this year’s school musical and smitten with her new boyfriend, Jodi nonetheless struggles with her lingering insecurities as the pressures of her new life begin to mount. Faced with all new challenges, Jodi once again must search inside herself for the strength to rise above and learn to love herself.

Love and Leashes

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Photo: Jun Hae-sun/Netflix

From the director of romance movies Lovers of 6 Years and Like for Likes, the based-on-a-webtoon Love and Leashes is an improbable thing: a BDSM sex comedy that is also rated TV-14. Former K-Pop idols Seohyun and Lee Jun-young star as co-workers who enter into an … intimate relationship after she accidentally discovers his … specialized romantic interests.

Love Tactics

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix / Lanistar Media

This Turkish romantic comedy is about two very confident people — one an ad executive, the other a fashion designer/blogger — who don’t believe in love but do believe they could seduce anybody they wanted. Each makes a bet with their friends that they can seduce the other, and many hijinks ensue.

Into the Wind

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This Polish romance tells the story of a summer where two young people on very different paths in life fall for each other. She’s a high-performing student ready to go to medical school in London, he’s a kitesurfing instructor who spends his days making money doing what he loves. As they expand their worlds and interests falling for each other, can the love last beyond a summer?

The Sky is Everywhere

Where to watch: Available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Image: A24

Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline, Shirley) returns with her latest film, an adaptation of Jandy Nelson’s debut 2010 young adult novel. Lennie (Grace Kaufman) is a young shy musician who is grappling with the loss of her older sister, a big presence in both her life and the lives of those around her. Lennie works through grief and loss with her sister’s former fiancé (Pico Alexander) and a new boy in town (Jacques Colimon), finding romance along the way. Jason Segel and Cherry Jones also star in this Apple TV Plus/A24 co-production.

I Want You Back

Where to watch: Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Image: Amazon Studios

An ensemble romantic comedy written by the Love, Simon writing duo, I Want You Back stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as recently-dumped 30-somethings who team up to try and destroy their exes’ new relationships. The cast also includes Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood as the exes, while Manny Jacinto and Clark Backo play the exes’ new love interests. The film is directed by frequent Pete Davidson collaborator Jason Orley (Big Time Adolescence, Davidson’s Alive from New York special), and Davidson is listed in the cast in an unnamed role.

Rooney

Where to watch: Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former English soccer star and current Derby Count manager Wayne Rooney gets the documentary treatment for the second time, following 2015’s Rooney: The Man Behind the Goals. Rooney tells the story of the striker’s entire football career, starting with his Everton debut as a 16-year-old and running through his illustrious career with Manchester United and the English national team. Rooney ended his career as the all-time goal scorer for both Man United and England (and second all-time in Premier League history), and this documentary promises to take a deep dive into how he got there.

Summer of Soul

Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus and Hulu

Image: Searchlight Pictures

This music documentary directed by The Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson also doubles as a historical document, bringing the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival back to life and back to light. Filled with energy and historical context, Summer of Soul is nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, and features terrific performances from artists such as Gladys Knight & the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, and Stevie Wonder. The documentary is not only about the festival, but about the importance of the festival to the local community at the time, and also the lack of access to and awareness of this incredible footage and historical event.

Hive

Where to watch: Available to stream on Criterion Channel

Hive is a new drama from Kosovan director Blerta Basholli. Based on a true story, the film is about Kosovan widows who start a business together making ajvar, a popular regional pepper-based condiment, and the opportunities and challenges that follow in a patriarchal world. Winner of 16 different festival awards (including the Audience Award, Directing Award and Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in the World Cinema — Dramatic category), Hive was shortlisted for the Oscar for International Feature Film but did not make the final list of nominees.

Alone With You

Where to watch: Available to rent for $4.99 on Amazon, Apple; $3.99 on Vudu

Emily Bennett stars in the 2022 psychological horror film Alone With You as Charlene, a young woman preparing a romantic evening for her girlfriend (Emma Myles) who’s been away on a trip for work. Excited at the prospect of reuniting with her, Charlene’s night quickly takes a turn for the worse as time begins to blur amid a flurry of ominous voices and frightening hallucinations hounding her in her own home. Can she escape the prison of her subconscious, and if she can, will she be able to confront the world that lies beyond it?