SpaceX victoriously launches Starship and Super Heavy out of Boca Chica

SpaceX’s integrated Starship spacecraft took off from Boca Chica, Texas on Thursday without issue, marking the first successful sub-orbital launch for the world’s most powerful rocket. During today’s 90-minute test flight, Starship will reach an altitude of about 150 miles as it takes a journey around the globe before splashing down into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.

SpaceX scrubbed its first test flight attempt on April 17th due to a “frozen” pressurant valve. The 394-foot launch system, which is comprised of the Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft, is known collectively as Starship.

SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster comes equipped with 33 powerful Falcon Raptor engines and is designed to be reusable. However, SpaceX won’t take advantage of this feature this time around, as the booster will instead drop into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after launch instead of attempting to land upright.