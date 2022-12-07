SpaceX launches new Starlink service aimed specifically at governments

SpaceX has quietly announced a new government-focused service on its website — Starshield — which it says offers a “secured satellite network for government entities.” The page, which appeared on the SpaceX website earlier this week, says that while its satellite internet service Starlink is aimed at end users and businesses, “Starshield is designed for government use.”

The announcement of Starshield follows work that SpaceX has already done with the US and other governments around the world. In August SpaceX signed a $2 million deal with the US Air Force to provide satellite internet access, and Starlink has also proved crucial to Ukrainian forces as they defend themselves against Russia’s invasion of the country (though the technology has not been without its issues). Just last month the Pentagon said it was testing Starlink connectivity in the Arctic in what’s seen as a potential way to offer connectivity to US troops, Bloomberg reported.

SpaceX has already signed multi-million dollar contracts with the US government

Starshield is advertised with three areas of focus: earth observation, communications, and “hosted payloads,” which CNBC notes would effectively allow governments to customize what its spacecraft can send into space. SpaceX says that Starlink already offers “end-to-end user data encryption” but that Starshield has additional security that can meet “the most demanding government requirements.” However, the exact capabilities and scope of the network were not detailed.