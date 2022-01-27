Space Force season 2 trailer: Steve Carell’s Netflix comedy is back

Netflix has released a new trailer for Space Force, the workplace comedy from The Office’s Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell. The trailer offers fans of the series their first glimpse at what has become of General Mark Naird (Carrell), Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich), and the rest of the Space Force team since the season one finale.

Despite Naird’s attempted escape following his arrest for insubordination, the dysfunctional status quo of Space Force doesn’t appear to have changed all that much. Now under a new administration, Naird and his team are tasked with proving the Space Force can accomplish its mission of militarizing space within four months.

Image: Netflix

There’s lots of silliness, with Mallory gleefully scaring his colleagues with a shock video and an appearance by Patton Oswalt as an lonely astronaut speaking with the Space Force ground crew via satellite, but no mention of the astronauts stranded on the moon following season one’s cliffhanger ending. Hopefully Naird and co. will get around to that because when last we saw, things were looking pretty dire!

Season 2 of Space Force will premiere Feb. 18 on Netflix.