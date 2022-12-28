Sony’s WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones fall to a new all-time low of $279

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 is a highly desirable set of wireless headphones, thanks to improved sound quality, a comfortable fit and incredible active noise cancellation (ANC). If you’ve been eyeballing a pair, now is absolutely the time to act. They’re currently on sale in white at Amazon for $279 (30 percent off), the lowest price we’ve seen to date, by far.

The WH-1000XM5 scored an excellent 95 in our The Hamden Journal review, thanks to improvements in nearly every way over our previous favorite headphones, the WH-1000XM4. Perhaps the biggest improvement was in fit and comfort thanks to the more optimal weight distribution, synthetic leather ear cups and slightly reduced weight.

Sound quality also went up, due to the new 30mm carbon fiber drivers that deliver punchier bass. We also saw more clarity that helps you hear fine detail, along with improved depth that makes music more immersive. And Sony’s DSEE Extreme sound processing recovers detail lost to compression, without any noticeable impact on sound quality.

The ANC is equally impressive. With double the number of noise cancellation microphones found in the M4, along with a new dedicated V1 chip, the M5 does a better job at minimizing background noise. And in terms of the microphone, we found that the M5 offers superior call quality over its predecessor. Moreover, you get 30 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, enough for the longest of flights.

The main drawback of the WH-1000XM5 headphones is the $400 price tag, but at $279, they’re a stellar deal — as long as you’re good with the white color. Just act fast before the sale ends.

