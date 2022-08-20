Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones and WF-1000XM4 earbuds are up to $100 off

After a week of solid deals, we’ve got some bangers to cap off your weekend. Starting off, Woot has excellent prices for some of Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones — both for those who prefer over-ear cans and true wireless earbuds.

You may be no stranger to the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, and for good reason, as they were our top pick for the best headphones you can buy for quite a while. Their title has been usurped by the newer and pricier WH-1000XM5, but the XM4 remains an excellent option with great sound quality, noise cancellation, and the ability to fold down for easier storage (a glaring omission of the new model’s revised design).

Woot is offering the WH-1000XM4 headphones for a one-day deal price of $269.99 (about $80 off), but if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber and you order through the Woot app on iOS or Android you get an added $20 discount. This drops the price to $249.99 with free shipping, which matches the low price on these that we last saw around the holidays. Read our review.

If earbuds are more your jam, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are also on an excellent offer from Woot — though there are further stipulations you need to know. Woot is selling an imported, international model of the Sony WF-1000XM4 Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds for $199.99 ($80 off) on its site. There’s nothing physically different about these earbuds, which are in new condition, but since they’re imported, the only warranty is a 90-day one provided by Woot. If you’re unsure, there’s also a 30-day return window for a little peace of mind. The extra-special deal is for Amazon Prime subscribers who order via Woot’s app today, and can get an extra $20 off, dropping the price of the buds to $179.99 ($100 off).

The WF-1000XM4 (we know, Sony names are convoluted and terrible) still hold the crown of the best earbuds to buy in our buying guide, thanks to their superior noise cancellation, detailed sound quality, and awesome battery life. Read our review.

Now there’s just one more deal worth mentioning in Woot’s obsessive attempts to get you to download and use its app. The Animal Crossing Edition of the Nintendo Switch console is down to $269.99 ($30 off) for Amazon Prime subscribers via the Woot app — others get it for just $10 off. Yes, this is the same Switch launched back in 2017, not the fancier OLED version, but it’s hard to deny this cute colorway and design. I can speak from a little experience here, as this edition is one of the three Switches I own (I may have a problem), and it’s by far the most charming.

Tragically, you don’t get a pack-in copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with this Switch, but the Joy-Cons and embossed design on the rear are quite the treat. Plus, the $40 saved on this one-day deal offsets most or all of the cost of New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey — which are all on sale right now.

Alright, now for a great deal that’s available to anyone: Samsung’s original Galaxy Buds Pro in white are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $129.99 ($70 off). That’s nearly matching their all-time low from Black Friday 2021. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are coming out very soon, and in our review, they are looking and sounding very good, but they also cost $30 more than the prior model. If you don’t feel the need to be on the cutting-edge with the latest model, this deal on the older Galaxy Buds Pro is an exceptional value — especially if you favor Samsung phones, as some extra features are exclusively within the Galaxy line.

The original Galaxy Buds Pro sound great, offer good active noise cancellation, and IPX7 sweat and water resistance. Their microphones may not be up to snuff compared to newer earbuds, but the money saved may help you to forgive. Read our review.

Some more sweet Saturday deals:

If you love a game that mixes a brutal challenge with beautiful visuals, the digital version of Cuphead is $13.99 ($6 off) on the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store (Xbox), and Steam (PC). That small sale nearly offsets the cost of its excellent DLC that just launched recently.

The remaster of the classic 1997 shooter Doom 64 is available for free right now on PC via the Epic Games Store. You have until August 25th at 11AM ET to claim it.

Costco has Apple’s base-model Mac Mini with M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for an all-time low price of $569.99 (about $119 off) through Sunday, August 21st. If you’re not a Costco member you can pay a 5 percent surcharge which adds $33.50 — still a very fair price for this bang-for-the-buck desktop computer. Though don’t forget you need a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to go with it. Read our review .

. The Turtle Beach Recon controller for Xbox and PC is $44.95 ($15 off) in either black or white at Amazon. This wired USB-C controller is excellent for playing online shooters thanks to its programmable rear buttons and audio features to allow you to better hear enemy footsteps. The cheaper Turtle Beach React-R model just recently launched in the USA at $39.99, but for just $5 more the Recon is a better buy. Read our review .

. A prepaid digital voucher for a one-year PlayStation Plus Essential subscription is $39.16 at Eneba with discount code PSP. The exact price may fluctuate a bit, but it should remain around $20 off for the duration of the deal. If you have the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium you can redeem this deal and get a prorated extension.