Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless ANC earbuds drop to an all-time low of $118

Ever since their launch in mid-July 2019, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have remained as one of the best in-ear wireless buds you can buy. With impressive sound quality and excellent noise cancellation, the XM3s were great value at their regular $200 price, but right now you can pick up a pair at Amazon for just $118. That’s a whopping 40-percent discount and the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

The WF-1000XM3s scored an 89 in our The Hamden Journal review and placed number one in our 2019 wireless earbuds buyer’s guide. That’s down, in part, to the excellent sound quality with bass that’s powerful yet clear, bright highs and solid performance for all genres of music. The active noise cancellation is also seriously good, blocking out most background noise, while lasting around six hours on a charge with the feature enabled. The case, however, will provide you with roughly another 18 hours of juice for when you’re on the go.

There are some minor downsides, including the blocky design of the buds and case, which Sony did improve with the launch of the $248 WF-1000XM4 model — which have also topped our wireless earphone buyer’s guide. Those six hours of battery life are also two less than the eight hours offered by its successor.

If it’s over-ears you want, we should remind you that our current favorite pair of ANC headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM4, are still discounted to $278 right now. That’s $72 off their usual price and close to an all-time low. They earned a score of 94 from us for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.