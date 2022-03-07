Sony’s reportedly looking to bring a God of War show to Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video is reportedly in talks with Sony to develop a live-action series based on the God of War games, according to a report from Deadline.

The series is expected to be led by Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby, the executive producers behind The Expanse, as well as Rafe Judkins, the executive producer of The Wheel of Time. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions will also be involved, Deadline says.

A live-action Twisted Metal is also in the works

Details about the show’s premise are still sparse, but if the television adaption does come to fruition, producers will have a lot of ground to cover. God of War’s elaborate Greek-inspired history — where you play as the demigod Kratos — starts back in 2005 with the release of the first game for PlayStation 2. The series is now on its eighth installment, God of War: Ragnarok, which is expected sometime this year and has transitioned its setting into the Norse realm of Midgard.

Sony has struck several deals adapting some of its most popular games for TV and film. And if you were looking to watch all of this new content in one place, you’re going to be disappointed — each show is signed to a different streaming network, and its films will air in theaters (at least at the time of their initial release). Sony most recently signed off on a live-action remake of Twisted Metal on Peacock. There’s also the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie from the same director behind John Wick, an HBO-exclusive adaption of The Last of Us, and, of course, the newly-released Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland — which got pretty mixed reviews.