Sony’s Quantum Dot OLED TVs will start at $3,000

Sony has divulged the pricing for its 2022 Bravia 4K and 8K TVs, and it won’t surprise you to hear that the cutting-edge models will command a premium. Most notably, the Quantum Dot OLED-based Bravia XR Master A95K series (pictured above) will start at $3,000 for a 55-inch model, and climb to $4,000 for a 65-inch set. Both 4K screens will be available to pre-order in June. They certainly aren’t the most expensive TVs you can buy, but you’re clearly paying extra for the larger QD-OLED color range, the flexible stand setup and bundled video chat camera.

Most of the remaining TVs are decidedly more affordable. If you prefer mini-LED to OLED, the X95K series will begin at $2,800 for a 65-inch 4K panel and climb to $5,500 for the 85-inch variant. They’ll be available to pre-order this summer. You also have lower-priced conventional OLED options. The compact, gaming-friendly A90K (with pre-orders in July) will cost $1,400 for a 42-inch display and $1,500 for its 48-inch counterpart (June). Opt for the larger A80K and you’ll pay between $2,000 and $3,800 for sets ranging from 55 to 77 inches, with most pre-orders beginning this month. The ‘entry’ LED-based X90K will cost $1,400 for a 55-inch model and top out at $3,300 for 85 inches, with most pre-orders also starting in May.

And yes, 8K is still expensive at Sony. You’ll pay $7,000 for a 75-inch Z9K, and $10,000 for the 85-inch equivalent. Both are mini-LED TVs and will include the camera from the A95K when pre-orders open in the summer.

There’s no doubt Sony’s OLED sets will seem pricey compared to some LG and Samsung models. However, it’s evident Sony is betting its image quality and design touches will motivate you to spend more. We’d add that it’s one of the few high-end brands to base its lineups around Android TV and Google TV. If you’re not fond of webOS (LG) or Tizen (Samsung), this may be your best bet.