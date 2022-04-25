Sony’s PS5 variable refresh rate feature begins rolling out this week

Sony will begin rolling out support for the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature for the PS5 via an update released this week, the company announced Monday.

“On HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output,” Sony’s Hideaki Nishino said in a blog post. “This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing.” The feature will be available globally.

A handful of games will get VRR support “in the coming weeks,” according to Nishino’s blog:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Insomniac’s James Stevenson said that patches will roll out “very” soon for its games.

Sony will also let you apply VRR to games that don’t support it. However, Nishino warns that “results may vary depending on the TV you’re using, the game you’re playing, and the visual mode you’ve selected for a particular game (if it supports multiple modes).”

With the addition of VRR support, Sony finally catches up to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S, which are both capable of the feature. Sony said in March that the feature would be available soon.