Sony’s PlayStation 5 is sold out at Amazon, again

Update December 30th, 11:48AM ET: And it appears that due to an astounding lack of defenses against bots, Amazon is already sold out, again.

Sony’s latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5, is one of many gaming gadgets that are hard to find in stock right now due to mostly online-only sales. If you are trying to get your hands on one, Amazon has PS5 consoles in stock right now, while supplies last.

The consoles are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers, continuing a trend of retailers restricting access to consoles for paying subscribers only. If you can’t add it to your cart, keep trying — occasionally the sites restock over a period of a few minutes. We will update this post once Amazon confirms it’s out of stock.

Some must-have PS5 accessories and games

Whether you end up getting a PS5 today or not, it might not be a bad idea to stock up on some essentials that you may want to have on Day One with your console.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s own wireless gaming headset, made to showcase the PS5’s 3D Audio effect, also works on the PS4.