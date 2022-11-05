Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for $100 off

There’s no telling what another day might bring — especially if you too are glued to our coverage of a certain social media hellscape — but you can rest assured that The The Hamden Journal’s deals team is always on the lookout for ways to help you save, both in the form of early Black Friday deals or whatever we can scrounge up for you on a random Saturday.

And we’ve got some bangers for you this week because Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for an all-time low of around $178 at Amazon and Target until tomorrow. That’s around $100 off their regular price of $278, and much better than the typical $30 discount we see.

The WF-1000XM4 frequently come up when we’re talking earbuds, namely because they’re just that good. The excellent all-rounders offer terrific sound quality, lengthy battery life, and some of the best noise cancellation you can get in a pair of wireless earbuds. They’ve remained our top pick for the best earbuds you can buy since their debut because of this, even if the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II recently edged them out in the ANC department. Read our review.

$ 178 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.

There may be a new M2-powered iPad Pro available, but I’m here to tell you, “no.” No, you should not pay $1,199 for the 12.9-inch configuration of the iPad Pro. Instead, the savvy move would be to pick up a last-gen iPad Pro with Apple’s M1 CPU while it’s still available.

Fortunately, Amazon is selling the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro from 2021 with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage for just $899.99 ($200 off). That’s as low a price as you’ll find on this very capable tablet, which offers a beautiful Mini LED screen and just about everything the newer model does, save for some small stuff like the second-gen Apple Pencil’s new “hover” mode. Simply put, the M2 model doesn’t do a whole lot more to justify its higher price tag.

With the M1 iPad Pro, you get the same Apple Pencil compatibility (sans hover), great battery life, Face ID, and — once again, because it bears repeating — that awesome 12.9-inch display. If you want a spacious iPad for doing laptop-like things, this is the one to get. Read our review.

Oh. And if you really do want the latest iPad Pro, you can currently get the 11-inch base version with Apple’s M2 chip at Amazon for $749 ($50 off) — we’ll concede that much.

$ 899.99 Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt. However, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.

Bet you can’t tell if this is an M1 iPad Pro or an M2 iPad Pro. Don’t worry, nobody can. Photo by Kayla Murkison / The The Hamden Journal

Here’s a unique deal just for our lovely The Hamden Journal readers: Wellbots is knocking $150 off the Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max when you use promo code VERGEMAX at checkout (Pro-tip: if you subscribe to our The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter, you would have already had this deal delivered to your inbox — wink-wink, nudge-nudge).

This promo drops the price of the 350W electric scooter from $899 to $749. Now, full disclosure, we have seen the KickScooter Max on sale for less before, but that was before Segway increased the price mere months into the pandemic. The current deal is just $50 shy of its all-time low, and definitely helps soften the blow of its inflated sticker price.

In terms of specs, the KickScooter Max can go up to 40 miles on a single charge, with a top speed of 18.6 mph. It also folds down for easier storage, so it’s great for short trips around a city or on a small commute. Just be careful out there if you’re surrounded by aggressive cagers.

$ 749 Normally $899, Wellbots is currently offering The Hamden Journal readers a $150 discount on Segway’s electric scooter with a 40-mile range. You can get it right now for $749 when you use offer code THEVERGEMAX at checkout.

In case you missed it, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently on sale in celebration of Alexa’s birthday (because in addition to gendering the robots, we must apparently commemorate their “births”). These discounts apply to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is on sale for just $39.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. That’s $15 off one of the best streaming devices you can get, one that supports HDR for better color and contrast as well as Wi-Fi 6, ensuring a more reliable connection with less risk of buffering.

You can spend a lot more to get a better streaming device, like the latest Apple TV 4K, but it’s hard to beat the Max in terms of value at this price point. Just remember that while Amazon supports a wide variety of apps, it loves nothing more than feeding you ads for Amazon Prime shows on its dashboard. Read our review.

$ 39.99 Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.

If you play games on PlayStation or Xbox consoles, you can grab some nice discounts on gift cards for either the PlayStation Store or the Xbox storefront. Right now, Eneba is offering a $100 PlayStation Store digital gift card for $82.44 (about $18 off) when you use code PSNWknd at checkout, as well as a $100 Xbox gift card for $77.67 (about $22 off) with offer code XboxWknd. Both of these deals are good through November 7th at 7AM ET.

These gift cards are delivered digitally, and they make for an excellent value if you have a console without a disc drive or simply prefer digital media — especially since the digital versions of most games don’t go on sale as frequently as the physical ones. The prices on Eneba may fluctuate by as much as a dollar or a few cents, but that’s normal since the retailer is Europe-based and the conversion to USD can slightly change from moment to moment.

$ 82.44 A gift card for Sony’s PlayStation Store is good for all kinds of titles, add-ons, and downloadable content. They are normally sold in $10, $25, $50, and $100 values. Eneba is selling a $100 digital gift card for $82.44 when you use offer code PSNWknd before 7AM ET on November 7th.

$ 77.67 In addition to games on the Xbox store front, an Xbox gift card can also be put toward a subscription to Xbox Live or Xbox / PC Game Pass. A digital gift card can be purchased for a value ranging from $1 to $100. Right now, Eneba is selling a $100 digital gift card for $77.67 when you use promo code XboxWknd before 7AM ET on November 7th.

The people, they demand more deals